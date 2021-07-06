Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Dinamo Tbilisi and Neftchi Baku will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Batumi on home turf in the Georgian Erovnuli Liga. Azarov Irakli and Flamarion scored late goals to complete a comeback victory for the visitors.

Neftchi Baku picked up a 2-1 victory over Russian outfit Spartak Moscow in a friendly fixture last week. Namiq Alasgrov and Harramiz Soares got on the scoresheet for Baku.

Dinamo Tbilisi are one of the 16 seeded sides in the first round of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will take on Olympiacos in the second round of the qualifiers.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a positive result in the first leg could go a long way in securing progress to the next round.

The hosts have won three of their last five league games, while Neftchi Baku have won one and lost one of their two pre-season friendlies.

Dinamo Tbilisi form guide (league): L-W-L-W-W

Neftchi Baku form guide (friendly): W-L

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku Team News

Dinamo Tbilisi

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Dinamo Tbilisi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Neftchi Baku

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku Predicted XI

Dinamo Tbilisi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roin Kvashkvadze (GK); Simon Amoussou, Victor Mongil, Saba Khvadagiani; Levan Kharabadze, Giorgi Papaya, Bakari Kardava, Tornike Morchiladze; Georgij Gabedava, Giorgi Kutsia, Zoran Marusic

Neftchi Baku Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kamran Ibrahimov (GK); Vojislav Stankovic, Mamadou Mbodj, Mert Celik, Omar Buludov; Yusuf Lawal, Namik Alaskarov, Emin Mahmudov; Harramiz, Ibrahim Aliyev, Mirabdulla Abbasov

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly matched across the board and will each fancy their chances of getting a positive result in the first leg.

However, Tbilisi being in competitive action over the last few months, coupled with home advantage, gives them an edge. We are predicting a narrow victory for the Georgian champions in a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Dinamo Tbilisi 1-0 Nefthci Baku

