Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Maccabi Haifa welcome Kairat Almaty to the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The home side have not been in action since securing a 3-2 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva in a domestic league game in May.

Kairat come into this clash on the back of a resounding 5-0 home victory over Atyrau in the Kazakh Premier League on Friday.

The two teams won their respective league titles last term, with Haifa successfully retaining the Israeli Ligat Ha'al, while Kairat ended a 26-year wait for league glory last season.

Kairat Almaty are one of the 16 seeded sides in the first qualifying round. The winner of this tie will progress to the second round where they will take on Red Star Belgrade.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty Head-to-Head

The two sides met in the second qualifying round for the Europa League last season. Goals from Yuval Ashkenazi and Nikita Rukavytsya gave Maccabi Haifa a 2-1 victory.

Kairat Almaty are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run domestically. Haifa have not been in action for over a month.

Maccabi Haifa form guide: - N/A

Kairat form guide (league): W-D-W-W-W

Also see: Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty Team News

Maccabi Haifa

Kabba Sonko and Oded Checkol were both sent out on one-year loans to Hapoel Ramat HaSharon and Hapoel Nof HaGalil respectively.

Defender Ofri Anad has been ruled out with a knee strain but there are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Ofri Arad

Suspension: None

Kairat

Jacek Goralski has been sidelined since February with a cruciate ligament rupture. There are no suspension concerns for manager Kirill Keker.

Injury: Jacek Goralski

Suspension: None

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty Predicted XI

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen (GK); Sean Goldberg, Rami Gershon, Sun Menachem, Taleb Tawatha; Jose Rodriguez, Tjarron Cherry, Neta Lavi; Dolev Haziza, Omer Atzili, Godsway Donyoh

Kairat Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Aibol Abiken, Denis Poluakov, Rade Dugalic, Dino Mikanovic, Nuraly Alip; Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Arsen Buranchiev Jose Kante; Artur Shushenachev, Vagner Love

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty Prediction

Kairat tend to be stronger at home than on their travels but their improved recent form means that they will fancy their chances of getting something in Israel.

The hosts' lack of competitive action could also lead to match-rustiness, which is an advantage for Kairat. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Kairat

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P