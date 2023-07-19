Connah's Quay vs KA Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Connah's Quay host KA at Park Hall Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 20).

The hosts lost the first leg 2-0 in Reykjavík, Iceland. They stuck to a defensive approach but couldn’t hold the line across 90 minutes. KA broke the deadlock at the hour mark through Steingrímsson before scoring in the 80th minute through midfielder Daníel Hafsteinsson.

The Nomads will look to overturn the deficit and score at least one unanswered goal to snatch passage to the next round, which will not be an easy task, though. The Welsh side have been indomitable at home for some time, winning four of their last five games and drawing once. They need not just a win but a big win to progress.

KA dominated both halves of the first leg, as their opponents chose to play defensively. KA may not deploy a similar strategy in the return leg away from home, though. However, the Icelandic team will likely not make the same mistake as Connah's Quay in the first leg.

KA are yet to progress beyond the first qualifying round of a UEFA club competition. That will end if they conserve their lead in Oswestry, but KA’s record on the road is uninspiring, with four defeats in their last five outings and ten goals conceded against zero scored.

Connah's Quay vs KA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Connah's have won four of their last five home games, drawing once.

The hosts have scored four goals and conceded eight in their last five games.

Connah's reached the second qualifying round last term - their best record.

KA have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Connah's have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while KA have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Connah's Quay: L-W-D-L-D; KA: W-W-L-L-W

Connah's Quay vs KA Prediction

Connah's push for goals could expose them to counterattacks. They will likely choose a balance between attacking and defending.

With a two-goal lead to defend, KA will have less pressure to manage. They will also attempt to rub salt into the hosts’ wounds by scoring. Connah's are expected to prevail in the second leg but might fall short on aggregate.

Prediction: Connah's 2-1 KA

Connah's Quay vs KA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Connah's

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Connah's to score first – Yes

Tip 4: KA to score - Yes