Gallagher's first England start suggests a future with Chelsea

Chelsea were able to watch their Conor Gallagher play in a high-profile friendly for England in a system that resembled their own. When Gallagher made his first start for England against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday evening, Chelsea would have kept a close eye on him.

The 22-year-old Cobham Academy graduate has been promoted from the national under-21 setup after excelling with Crystal Palace this season.

For the Eagles, Conor Gallagher plays in front of a back four in the 4-3-3 system under Patrick Vieira.

Conor Gallagher impressed in his debut for England

Conor Gallagher played a key part in England's match against Switzerland

With England, he had the opportunity to demonstrate to Thomas Tuchel what he could do in one of Chelsea's preferred systems. Gareth Southgate, like Tuchel, prefers a three-man defense and went with a 3-5-2 formation on Saturday.

Conor Gallagher was part of a midfield three that included Jordan Henderson as the holding midfielder and Mason Mount and Gallagher as the box-to-box No. 8s.

Gallagher was free to join the attack since he had two forwards ahead of him in Phil Foden and Harry Kane. A lung-bursting sprint after 14 minutes allowed him to curl a shot that was cleared off the line.

England fell behind to a header from Breel Embolo. But Gallagher was instrumental in his team's comeback, taking up a good high pressing position as his side won the ball high up the pitch.

He delivered an outside-of-the-foot through ball to Luke Shaw, who scored shortly before halftime. He almost added another assist just after the interval when he clipped the ball in behind the Swiss defense. But goalkeeper Jonas Omlin saved Harry Kane's attempt.

Gallagher was replaced by Declan Rice in the 60th minute. But he received a warm embrace from Southgate, who was concerned about his players' minutes at a key time of the season for their clubs.

Gallagher had won possession back six times by the time he came off, four of them in the opposition half, more than any of his teammates. He'd also made more tackles and clearances than any other England player.

Kane went on to score the game-winning penalty in the 79th minute, giving the Three Lions a 2-1 victory.

Gallagher featured in his best role as a No.8 at international level for the first time this season, a role that allows him to impose his energy onto matches. With eight goals and five assists for his club this season, Gallagher showcased his best role as a No.8 for the first time.

Tuchel frequently prefers to play a 3-4-3 with two holding players. So, dropping Mount or replacing him with N'Golo Kante or Mateo Kovacic as the other No.8 could allow him to mimic this style with Gallagher.

Tuchel and the rest of the Chelsea staff have been ecstatic with the progress of the player on loan at Selhurst Park. The Blues have already warned clubs interested in signing him, saying they will not initiate discussions over his sale.

Tuchel wants to bring back the dynamic midfielder to Chelsea in the summer to bolster his options.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Conor Gallagher simply has to be in the Chelsea 1st team next season and I’m confident he will be. Conor Gallagher simply has to be in the Chelsea 1st team next season and I’m confident he will be. https://t.co/NdLdCiMKwJ

Jorginho's future is uncertain due to interest from Juventus and the fact that he is entering the final year of his contract. Despite a £30 million ($41 million) buyout clause in his contract, Saul Niguez is set to return to Atletico Madrid after his season-long loan.

It frees up some room at Stamford Bridge for Gallagher, who insisted on a loan transfer to Palace last summer despite Tuchel's wishes to keep him.

In addition to attempting to force his way into England's World Cup team, Gallagher was able to provide Tuchel with a preview of what to expect next season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat