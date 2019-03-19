Conor McGregor calls what Cristiano Ronaldo did against Atletico Madrid 'inspiring'

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has paid tribute to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that what the Portuguese did in the Old Lady's second leg Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid was "inspiring".

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Ronaldo single-handedly led Juventus to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by scoring a hat-trick to overturn their first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid.

His big-game performance earned him earned him massive praise from footballing legends and fans alike. Former Manchester United man Rio Ferdinand even called the Portuguese a "living football god".

He said on BT Sport (via Goal), "He is a living football god, it is ridiculous what he is doing. In the Champions League he has every record you could imagine. He's the joint-hat-trick man with Messi."

"This is against an Atletico Madrid team which is known for having an unbelievable defence.

"And they've gone and scored three goals and he's got a hat-trick."

It appears that Ronaldo has impressed personalities beyond football with his performance as McGregor has heaped praise on the former Real Madrid star in a recent interview. The UFC star had previously met Ronaldo and even trained together at one point of time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview with FIFA.com, McGregor spoke about his love for football and took time to address his admiration for Ronaldo.

He said, "Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football."

"Just look what he did recenty in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles."

"And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe. That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game."

What's next?

Juventus are currently at the top of the Serie A table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well. The side will return to action on March 30 when they face Empoli in the league.

