Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Consadole Sapporo and Nagoya Grampus will battle it out for three points in a J1 League matchday 26 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Oita Trinita on Saturday. Goals from Hiroto Goya and Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa in either half saw both sides share the spoils at fulltime.

Nagoya Grampus picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Avispa Fukuoka on home turf. Jakub Swierczok scored the match-winner four minutes into the second half.

That victory helped Grampus climb up to fifth in the table, with 43 points picked up from 25 matches. Consadole Sapporo are in eighth place, with 36 points garnered from 24 matches.

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus have six wins from their last 11 games against Consadole Sapporo. Consadole were victorious on four occasions while one previous game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in March when Yuki Soma's late goal gave Nagoya Grampus a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

The visitors are currently on a three-game winning run while Consadole Sapporo have two wins from their last six league fixtures.

Consadole Sapporo form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Consadole Sapporo

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts. Hiroki Miyazawa missed the game against Oita Trinita through suspension but should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama and Ryogo Yamasaki are all still sidelined by long-term injuries. There are no suspension worries for Nagoya Grampus. Takuji Yonemoto has served out his suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama, Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspension: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Akito Fukumori, Shunta Tanaka, Daihachi Okamura; Daiki Suga, Tomoki Takamine, Takuma Arano, Takuro Kaneko; Ruota Aoki, Yohsiaki Komai, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yasuki Kimoto, Kazuya Miyahara, Shumpei Naruse; Sho Inagaki, Kazuki Nagasawa, Takuji Yonemoto; Manabu Saito, Mateus, Yoichiro Kakitani

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Nagoya Grampus' recent good run of form means that they will fancy their chances of getting all three points here. However, Consadole Sapporo have shown their capacity to get the job done despite their inconsistencies.

There is little to choose from between the sides on paper and we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-1 Nagoya Grampus

Edited by Peter P