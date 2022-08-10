Consadole Sapporo vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vissel Kobe lock horns with Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Vissel Kobe are currently rooted to the bottom of the J1 League standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Avispa Fukuoka last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Consadole Sapporo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive this year. The hosts thrashed Shonan Bellmare by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Consadole Sapporo vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have an impressive record against Consadole Sapporo and have won 11 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams. Consadole Sapporo have managed four victories against Vissel Kobe and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Vissel Kobe. Consadole Sapporo were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Consadole Sapporo form guide in the J1 League: W-D-L-D-L

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: L-L-D-W-W

Consadole Sapporo vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Consadole Sapporo

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa and Lucas Fernandes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Supachok Sarachat is also struggling with his fitness and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Lucas Fernandes, Supachok Sarachat, Gabriel Xavier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Sergi Samper are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for Saturday's clash.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno; Shunta Tanaka, Tomoki Takamine, Daihachi Okamura; Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Hiroki Miyazawa; Shinzo Koroki

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Yoshinori Muto

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Consadole Sapporo vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have endured a dismal season so far and are in dire need of a shot in the arm. The away side has a good record in this fixture and will need to be at its best to move out of the relegation zone.

Consadole Sapporo have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to work hard to win this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-1 Vissel Kobe

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi