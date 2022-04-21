“Conte might have spilled his wine” – Martin Keown reacts as Arsenal secure impressive win over Chelsea that ‘changes everything’

Club legend Martin Keown has said that Arsenal's Premier League win over Chelsea would have made Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte worried. The Gunners have equalled Tottenham's points tally in the English Premier League table after their thumping 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (April 20).

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal beat Chelsea to stay in the hunt for the Champions League! Arsenal beat Chelsea to stay in the hunt for the Champions League! 🌟 https://t.co/pvuEzppHmj

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are fighting for the final Champions League spot in the table.

As things stand after the clash at Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur hold their fourth spot, level on points with Arsenal in fifth position. However, the two north London clubs have a three-point lead over Manchester United, who are struggling in sixth.

Expressing his happiness for his former club, Martin Keown said that the win at Stamford Bridge changed everything for Mikel Arteta's side.

He said via HITC.com:

“It completely changes everything for Arsenal. Spurs will be looking at this, Conte might have spilled his wine tonight watching that result come through. You’ve got to keep reminding the people that you’re still there.”

The former club legend also appreciated Eddie Nketiah for his top performance in the clash against Chelsea on Thursday, saying that the teenager was sharp on the pitch. He told the Stadium Astros:

“I thought he was magnificent today. I know that the second one was perhaps given to him on a plate, the first one. You’ve got to be there to capitalise. He looked sharp, he dealt with the ball well. And those youngsters keep producing.”

Upbeat Arsenal will look to beat injury-prone Manchester United side to bolster their Champions League chances

An upbeat Arsenal side will look to maintain their momentum as they host an injury-prone Manchester United in Saturday's Premier League clash.

In this make-or-break time in the English League, the Gunners are in a tussle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for fourth place.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Here's what's happened in the last five meetings Arsenal vs Manchester United this weekendHere's what's happened in the last five meetings Arsenal vs Manchester United this weekend 💪Here's what's happened in the last five meetings⬇️ https://t.co/RC1gdgrIv1

Manchester City and Liverpool are racing against each other for the Premier League title while Chelsea have cemented their position in third spot.

This only leaves one place for the Champions League entry. The Manchester United team has been struck with injuries to many of their key players, making it difficult for them to win games in the league.

The intense English title race is accompanied by an equally interesting race for the fourth spot. It will be interesting to see who amongst the three teams secures the coveted Champions League qualification spot at the end of the season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit