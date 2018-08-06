Contrasting the roles of Asensio and Isco as a false nine

One of the two Spaniards will be Ronaldo's successor

Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo ended an association that lasted for nine years. All good things come to an end and Real Madrid must now move on. The 'Whites' have less than ten days until their official season starts. As a result, they need to find their all-time top goal scorer’s replacement soon.

Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea is possible, yet chances look bleak. Keeping that in mind, Lopetegui might have to turn to someone in his current roster. Which two names come to mind other than those of Marco Asensio and Francisco ‘Isco’ Roman Alarcon Suarez?

The two Spaniards have been extremely successful working under Julen Lopetegui. The three shared the same dressing room for two years with Spain’s national team before the 51 year old’s appointment by Florentino Perez.

Apart from Zinedine Zidane, if there is a coach right now that can get the better of the two, his name in Julen Lopetegui. The former Porto coach has been widely tipped to use a 4-4-2 diamond system with a false nine at the heart of it. However, the huge debate sparked between the fans is who should occupy that spot- Asensio or Isco?

We have a look at both their playing styles and the benefits of having that player in the line-up over the other.

Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio's statistics are mouthwatering!

Marco Asensio is one of the world’s biggest prospects at the moment. He was inducted into Real Madrid’s first team squad at the beginning of the 2016-17 season. Since then, Asensio’s performances have just kept reaching a higher level by every passing day.

The former Mallorca islander was never a regular starter with the club in his two seasons. However, that might change soon. Asensio was tipped to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor in Spain’s capital, but little would he have dreamt of having the privilege at just 22.

Scoring over 20 goals in his two seasons and providing numerous assists, Asensio has been tipped to boss the false nine‘s role. He had been deployed in that role during his one year loan spell with Espanyol.

The 22 year old scored 4 goals and provided 15 assists over 37 appearances for the club. Zinedine Zidane never played Asensio in the false nine position.

However, the idea did strike Julen Lopetegui who had seen the winger’s development from close range. He played Asensio in that position during Real Madrid’s 3-1 triumph over Juventus in the ICC at Maryland.

Ronaldo’s potential successor played just one half but wreaked havoc over the Italian club. He scored twice and created chance after chance in just a gap of 45 minutes.

Coupled with his brilliant vision and long range shooting ability, Marco Asensio has even been compared to Lionel Messi. In a nutshell, Asensio will surely stand out as a false nine with Benzema and Bale up front.

His link-up play is fantastic. Most of his goals are long range stunners, and being in the central position will allow him to have more chances. Should Lopetegui deploy Asensio in that role, we can expect a wholesome number of goals and assists.

