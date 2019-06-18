Copa America 2019: 5 players Argentina should drop after the tournament

Argentina was once again rubbish in a competitive international match

Another international tournament, another loss for Argentina. The 2-0 loss to Colombia was expected, and only the most benighted of Lionel Messi or La Albiceleste fans could expect more from this mediocre team.

The national team and the nation's football culture, in general, has been in steep decline for a number of years and it is likely to get worse. Like the colossal failure that was Jorge Sampaoli at the World Cup last year, his replacement, Lionel Scaloni has looked just as inept in his time as the team's manager.

The line-up, the tactics and substitutions against the Colombians were too much to cope with and La Albicelesete got what they deserved: absolutely nothing.

Wholesale changes in administration, tactics and especially the playing squad were needed after last year's debacle. But, the incompetent and mismanaged Argentine Football Association (AFA) have shown zero understanding of how to fix the problems.

Javier Mascherano, Lucas Biglia, Gonzalo Higuain and Willy Caballero had resigned from the national setup after Russia 2018. Unfortunately, there are still some in the present Copa America squad who should have left alongside the aforementioned five.

Whatever the outcome of the tournament (in keeping with the theme of incompetence and corruption in South American football, another one is scheduled for next year), its clear that some players need to resign/be shown the door for the team to evolve.

Here is a look at five of the biggest names who should have no business wearing the blue and white jersey once this edition of Copa America is done.

#5 Matías Suárez

Suarez should not have been on the Copa America train

One of the many occupying-space players in the Albiceleste side, its amazing that players such as Suarez (and Dario Benedetto) have continued to find themselves involved in national assignments.

The journeyman striker has had a nondescript career with stints at Belgrano (twice), Anderlecht and currently River Plate, the sum total.

At the age of 31, it is unclear what purpose Scaloni thought having him in the squad would fulfill. For one thing, the side is not set up to play to his strengths. He has always been more of a poacher in the penalty area and not the most technically gifted.

With the Albiceleste lacking natural width (players like Rodrigo de Paul are inverted wingers) and crossing ability from the fullbacks, it makes no sense to have a player like Suarez in the squad.

Having a youngster like San Lorenzo forward, Adolfo Gaich would have been better as it would help in building with an eye to the future (Ronaldo de Lima at the 1994 World Cup comes to mind).

The twice-capped player's contributions are not of the quality needed, the team can do without him.

