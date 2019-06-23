Copa America 2019, Argentina v Qatar: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

The stage is set for Lionel Messi to light up the stage and carry Argentina to the next round of Copa America 2019. The Albiceleste have so far had a tournament to forget after starting with their shock loss against Colombia, followed by their an even more shocking draw against Paraguay.

The poor start has left the Albiceleste with a single point from their opening two matches. A win could see them move to 4 points and qualify for the next round either on the virtue of being runners up or as the best third-placed side in the competition depending on Paraguay's result against Colombia.

The 14-time Copa America winners will now face Asian side Qatar in a winners takes all match that could see either of the teams qualify to the next round with a victory.

Team News

Genuine lack of goals and a non-present midfield has been the major problem for the Albiceleste in this tournament. Lionel Scaloni may for the first time in this tournament be tempted to start Paulo Dybala along with Lionel Messi to find the goals that Argentina need in order to qualify to the next round.

Lautaro Martinez who started the previous match for Argentina is likely to be benched with Sergio Aguero being given the nod in place of the Inter Milan man.

The much criticised defensive lineup is once again expected to start in the match against Qatar.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: None

Predicted XI

After his heroics against Paraguay, Franco Armani is once again going to start in goal. Milton Casco and Nicolas Tagliafico will once again occupy the full-back areas with German Pezzella and Nicolas Otamendi starting as the centre-backs in the lineup.

The midfield could likely see Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and Roberto Pereyra. Sergio Aguero will likely be recalled to the lineup to lead the attack along with Lionel Messi while either Paulo Dybala or Lautaro Martinez could start too.

Predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Pereyra; Dybala, Aguero, Messi