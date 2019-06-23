×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019, Argentina v Qatar: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
205   //    23 Jun 2019, 16:33 IST

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

The stage is set for Lionel Messi to light up the stage and carry Argentina to the next round of Copa America 2019. The Albiceleste have so far had a tournament to forget after starting with their shock loss against Colombia, followed by their an even more shocking draw against Paraguay.

The poor start has left the Albiceleste with a single point from their opening two matches. A win could see them move to 4 points and qualify for the next round either on the virtue of being runners up or as the best third-placed side in the competition depending on Paraguay's result against Colombia.

The 14-time Copa America winners will now face Asian side Qatar in a winners takes all match that could see either of the teams qualify to the next round with a victory.

Team News

Genuine lack of goals and a non-present midfield has been the major problem for the Albiceleste in this tournament. Lionel Scaloni may for the first time in this tournament be tempted to start Paulo Dybala along with Lionel Messi to find the goals that Argentina need in order to qualify to the next round.

Lautaro Martinez who started the previous match for Argentina is likely to be benched with Sergio Aguero being given the nod in place of the Inter Milan man.

The much criticised defensive lineup is once again expected to start in the match against Qatar.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: None

Predicted XI

After his heroics against Paraguay, Franco Armani is once again going to start in goal. Milton Casco and Nicolas Tagliafico will once again occupy the full-back areas with German Pezzella and Nicolas Otamendi starting as the centre-backs in the lineup.

Advertisement

The midfield could likely see Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and Roberto Pereyra. Sergio Aguero will likely be recalled to the lineup to lead the attack along with Lionel Messi while either Paulo Dybala or Lautaro Martinez could start too.

Predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Pereyra; Dybala, Aguero, Messi

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Qatar Football Team Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Copa America Teams
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: 'We’ve come to compete, not to take photos with Messi', says Qatar manager ahead of crucial Argentina clash
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Paraguay: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay vs Qatar - 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Colombia 1-0 Qatar - Three observations from the match
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Qatar's route to the tournament as a guest team
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay left shell-shocked as Qatar fight back to earn a point
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Paraguay vs Qatar: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Argentina Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Colombia Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
Tomorrow QAT ARG 12:30 AM Qatar vs Argentina
Tomorrow COL PAR 12:30 AM Colombia vs Paraguay
25 Jun CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
25 Jun ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us