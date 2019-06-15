×
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia - Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Feature
519   //    15 Jun 2019, 16:39 IST

Argentina vs Colombia: Combined XI
Argentina vs Colombia: Combined XI

After a relatively sombre opening to the 2019 Copa America which saw Brazil toil to a 3-0 win over Bolivia, we are in for a real treat as Argentina play Colombia in Salvador tonight in the tournament's first real 'big game'.

The Albiceleste have the odds firmly stacked in their favour given the history between the sides, but Los Cafeteros have proved to be no pushovers either in recent times.

An international friendly earlier in March ended in a dour and inconsequential goalless draw, but you can bet your bottom dollar it's going to be much different this time around.

Argentina and Colombia are the favourites to progress through the group, and this match would have bearings on who could finish at the top.

Here's how they could line-up in a combined XI: (Formation: 4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: David Ospina (Colombia/Napoli)

Ospina remains Colombia's undisputed No.1 choice in goal
Ospina remains Colombia's undisputed No.1 choice in goal

A lack of experienced goalkeepers in the Argentinian camp paves the way for Ospina here. The Colombian shot-stopper was actually good for Napoli in the first half of last season, before losing his spot to Alex Meret after he recovered from injury, regardless.

Yet, so content he was with his form and performances that he rejected the idea of going back to Arsenal. His commitment to trying and challenging Meret for the No.1 spot in goal is truly commendable, and so is his character in the face of such a dilemma.

Ospina has also been Colombia’s undisputed choice in goal. His performances during the 2014 World Cup qualifications as well as the tournament proper propelled him higher up the ranks of the world's best goalkeepers, and also turned in decent shifts in the 2018 edition, having also saved a penalty in the shootout defeat to England in the last 16.

He will be crucial once again in shutting out the likes of Messi and Co.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Colombia Football Team Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Copa America Teams
