Copa America 2019: Colombia | Final Squad, Preview, Fixtures

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

As compared to the Colombian national team, Brazil and Uruguay are clear favourites in the Copa America 2019 to win the competition.

This Copa America will be the first major tournament under Carlos Queiroz. The Portuguese international took over the Los Cafeteros this year after Jose Pekerman stepped down from his post after 6 years with the Colombian team in 2018.

Colombia had an impressive run last time around in the Copa America Centenario as they finished third after losing to eventual champions Chile in the semi-finals and beating USA in the match for third place.

Placed in the tough Group B alongside tournament favourites Argentina, Paraguay and AFC Asian Cup winners Qatar, Los Cafeteros will have a tough task of qualifying to the next round of the Copa America.

Head coach Queiroz has had a limited time finding the right combination for his side after managing just two friendlies since his appointment in February. The 66-year-old manager will need to find his best starting eleven as soon as possible for Colombia to advance to the next round of the continental competition.

This Copa America will also likely be the last competition for many of the talented veteran players of the Los Cafeteros.

Squad

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Alvaro Montero (Deportes Tolima)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Santiago Arias (Atletico Madrid), William Tesillo (Leon), Yerry Mina (Everton), Cristian Borja (Sporting CP), John Lucumi (Genk), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg), Edwin Cardona (Pachuca), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Gustavo Cuellar (Flamengo)

Forwards: Roger Martinez (Club America), Luis Muriel (Fiorentina), Luis Diaz (Junior de Barranquilla), Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta).

Key Players

James Rodriguez

The onus will be once again upon the Real Madrid star despite having a frustrating season on loan at Bayern Munich due to a couple of injuries. Despite the injury set back, the attacking midfielder 7 goals and 6 assists in 28 matches for the Bavarians. The 27-year-old can change the match on his own and Queiroz will be hoping that the Colombian superstar would be at his best in the tournament.

Duvan Zapata

For once, Radamel Falcao might not be the main danger man in the Colombian attack. Rather, it would be the Atalanta striker, Duvan Zapata, who is in great form. The 28-year old who joined Atalanta from Sampdoria on loan at the start of the season has been in fine form for Gli Orobici. The striker scored a career-high of 23 goals in 37 matches for the Italian side in the Serie A.

Radamel Falcao

El Tigre may not the be force that he used to be but the 33-year-old AS Monaco star is no way far from finished. The all-time Colombian high scorer may not be the player to lead the attack with the rise of Zapata but he could influence the game with his sheer presence.

Falcao is 33 and his powers may be on the decline, but there is absolutely no denying the role that experience plays in big tournaments. The striker might be looking for some luck in what could be his final Copa America appearance.

Colombia Copa America Fixtures

Saturday, June 15: Colombia v Argentina

Wednesday, June 19: Colombia vs Qatar

Sunday, June 23: Colombia v Paraguay

Note: All stats given have been taken from transfermarkt.co.uk