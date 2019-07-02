Copa America 2019: Gabriel Jesus warns Argentina ahead of semi-final clash against Brazil

Gabriel Jesus is aware of Messi and Aguero's threat

What's the story?

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has warned that it will not be easy for Argentina as Brazil will meet La Albiceleste in the semi-final of the Copa America.

In case you didn't know...

Brazil and Argentina have faced each other over 100 times in all fixtures (including international friendlies). Brazil have beaten them on 45 occassions. The last time both sides met, Brazil won by 1-0. Prior to the clash, Brazil knocked Paraguay out on penalties while Argentina beat Venezuela by a scoreline of 2-0.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the massive Copa America semi-final battle, Gabriel Jesus sat down at a press conference where he talked about hi rivals.

According to Marca, the Brazilian said,

"It will be difficult, but they are going to have to sweat to get through our defence."

The player was confident of Brazil's chances in the tie, but he went on to praise Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero as lethal forwards. The forward mentioned,

"[As for Lionel] Messi, he is the best in the world and [in Sergio Aguero], they have one the best strikers around."

When the Manchester City player was asked if Messi was one of the best he had seen, Jesus responded:

"[Ronaldo Nazario and Messi], I got to say I'm still split on this, but for me these are the two best players I've ever seen."

"Of course, there is also Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo; the latter just gets better and better every year."

The 22-year-old brought up Ronaldo Nazario and admitted that he was just as good as Messi. Adding further, he also praised Cristiano Ronaldo for getting better every season.

What's next?

Brazil and Argentina will play out one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament at the Mineirao on Wednesday morning at 06:00 IST.