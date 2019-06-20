Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina salvage a point against Paraguay

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi admitted that their next Copa America fixture against Qatar will be difficult and urges his whole team to be confident, following a 1-1 draw against Paraguay.

In case you didn't know..

In what could be Lionel Messi's last attempt to pin an international trophy to his name, the FC Barcelona icon salvaged a point for La Albiceleste in their second group stage fixture against Paraguay.

The 31-year-old scored his fifth goal against Paraguay, the most he has scored against any country, to salvage a point for Argentina, who already lost their opening group stage fixture against continental rivals Colombia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a second-half penalty to level the score, which was later followed by goalkeeper Franco Armani's heroics, who saved a penalty to hold Paraguay to a 1-1 draw.

Argentina must now beat Qatar in their next match to qualify for the next round. On the other hand, Colombia have already progressed to the next round, having won six points already.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the draw against Paraguay and their important fixture against Qatar, Lionel Messi said:

“Not going through would be crazy. We are going to do it. We are currently going through a complicated moment, but we are focused on winning next Sunday,”

"We have to think positive and have confidence, we have to improve and arrive as well as possible for the next game", the captain said.

“We already knew it would be difficult, trying to find the ideal starting eleven and the proper dynamic. We have no more time to waste."

"I see the team convinced that we will win the next match."

"The first few minutes we managed the ball well, after the goal we messed up a bit, in the second half we went with everything and we won the tie".

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. will face Qatar in their next fixture to keep their Copa America 2019 hopes alive.