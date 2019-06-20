×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina salvage a point against Paraguay

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
302   //    20 Jun 2019, 11:42 IST

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi admitted that their next Copa America fixture against Qatar will be difficult and urges his whole team to be confident, following a 1-1 draw against Paraguay.

In case you didn't know..

In what could be Lionel Messi's last attempt to pin an international trophy to his name, the FC Barcelona icon salvaged a point for La Albiceleste in their second group stage fixture against Paraguay.

The 31-year-old scored his fifth goal against Paraguay, the most he has scored against any country, to salvage a point for Argentina, who already lost their opening group stage fixture against continental rivals Colombia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a second-half penalty to level the score, which was later followed by goalkeeper Franco Armani's heroics, who saved a penalty to hold Paraguay to a 1-1 draw.

Argentina must now beat Qatar in their next match to qualify for the next round. On the other hand, Colombia have already progressed to the next round, having won six points already.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the draw against Paraguay and their important fixture against Qatar, Lionel Messi said:

“Not going through would be crazy. We are going to do it. We are currently going through a complicated moment, but we are focused on winning next Sunday,”
"We have to think positive and have confidence, we have to improve and arrive as well as possible for the next game", the captain said.
“We already knew it would be difficult, trying to find the ideal starting eleven and the proper dynamic. We have no more time to waste."
Advertisement
"I see the team convinced that we will win the next match."
"The first few minutes we managed the ball well, after the goal we messed up a bit, in the second half we went with everything and we won the tie".

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. will face Qatar in their next fixture to keep their Copa America 2019 hopes alive.




Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Paraguay Football Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Newcastle United troll Argentina star with a cheeky tweet following their draw against Paraguay in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 Reasons why Argentina drew with Paraguay
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina vs Paraguay: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Paraguay: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Argentina vs Paraguay Match Preview, Copa America Match Preview | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi, Aguero and Argentina train ahead of Paraguay game | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Paraguay vs Qatar: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay left shell-shocked as Qatar fight back to earn a point
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay vs Qatar - 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
FT COL QAT
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Qatar
FT ARG PAR
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Paraguay
Tomorrow URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
22 Jun ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us