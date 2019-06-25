Copa America 2019: Luis Suarez makes a bizzare appeal for a penalty after Chile's goalkeeper saves a shot

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 142 // 25 Jun 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chile v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Uruguay managed to top their group after defeating Chile in their final group stage encounter in the Copa America 2019. Edinson Cavani's header was the only strike in the match which made all the difference and gave Uruguay a 1-0 win over Copa America holders Chile.

Despite Cavani scoring the crucial winner, fellow striker Luis Suarez stole the limelight with his hilarious action during the match.

In case you didn't know

Chile started off brilliant as they looked superior and dominant over their rivals in the first 20 minutes.

Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera had to make numerous saves to keep the scores level with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Vargas looking deadly on the attack..They turned things around as they looked to exploit Chile's weakness in aerial duels.

Eventually, Cavani got the better of Chilean defenders when he headed home Rodriguez's cross in the 82nd minute of the game, securing the win over their rivals. Both the teams had already qualified for the last eight but the competition was intense among the two heavyweights.

Speaking after the match, Cavani said:

"In some moments we played well, in other moments less well, but always with the (right) attitude and mentality we were able to snatch the game."

"We wanted to win the group without knowing what would come next, to show a good image in the group and continue with this attitude."

The heart of the matter

During the first half, Suarez appealed for a handball and asked for a penalty when Chile's goalkeeper handled the ball inside his own box. Suarez, who went to chip the ball over keeper Gabriel Arias, motioned for handball towards the referee when the goalkeeper made a save inside his own six yard box.

Advertisement

Suarez quickly realized his mistake and appeared to be smiling after the outrageous appeal. The Barcelona striker was always known for his antics but the bizarre appeal raised the eyebrows of fans all over the world.

Here is Luis Suárez asking for a handball...... against the goalkeeper. 🥴🥴🥴pic.twitter.com/idzGQNi2K1 — Ahmed ∞ (@MessiCuIe) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Uruguay will face Peru in the Quarter-finals whereas Chile will take on Colombia, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far