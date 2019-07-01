Copa America 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

The ongoing Copa America in Brazil has been one fraught with action, thrills and excitement, as the best players South America has to offer have been on display for the last fortnight.

From a starting pool of 12, the playing field has been reduced to the final four, with Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru set to battle it out for bragging rights as the premier footballing nation of the continent.

So far, a total of 48 goals have been scored from 22 matches, as the forwards have come to the fore in the competition.

Goals win tournaments and with just a little under a week left to go in the tournament, the forwards left would have to bring their scoring abilities to the fore in a bid to lead their nation to glory.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the top five players still in the running to win the 2019 Copa America Golden Boot.

#5 Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - 2 goals

Chile v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Brazil 2019

Eduardo Vargas is a 29-year-old forward who stars for Tigres UANL in the Mexican Liga MX. He has been a Chilean international since 2009, making 85 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

So far in the tournament, Vargas has scored two goals with both coming in the 4-0 victory over Japan in the group stage and he has a chance to extend his goals total when La Roja come up against Peru in the semifinal on July 3.

#4 Everton Soares (Brazil) - 2 goals

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

The 23-year-old has been earning rave reviews with his displays in Brazil with Gremio and made his international bow with Brazil in 2018.

Several clubs have reportedly put Everton Soares on their radar including Manchester United and he has undoubtedly boosted his stock with his performances in his country of origin.

So far he has scored two goals in the tournament, while also providing one assist as Brazil seek their ninth title and first since 2007.

