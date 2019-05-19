×
Copa America 2019: Top 5 players to miss Brazil squad

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    19 May 2019, 03:00 IST

The marquee names who will miss 2019 Copa America
The marquee names who will miss 2019 Copa America

The CONMEBOL Copa America returns for its forty-sixth edition this summer, guaranteeing the fans some more action to look forward to after the culmination of another delightful season in Europe.

Even though the kick-off is still almost five weeks away, some teams have already named their 32-man squad for the showpiece in Brazil, most notably the hosts themselves.

Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Fernandinho, Thiago Silva and a host of other high-profile names have expectedly made the cut. But manager Tite has caused a stir with the omission of some big names who were heavily touted to feature. And there's another promising young gun who missed owing to an unfortunate injury.

So without any further ado, let's look at five such players who won't be a part of Brazil's Copa America campaign.

#5 Willian

Did Willian really have a bad season?
Did Willian really have a bad season?

The Chelsea midfielder's time at Stamford Bridge looks to have come to a head. He should look for greener pastures in the summer. Or at least, that's what the fans are clamouring for.

After the horrendous blooper from a corner in Chelsea's recent friendly match in the US (Iago Aspas, ahoy!), that has been the common sentiment resonating from the Blues faithfuls who are now visibly knackered at the sight of him gracing the club 's kits.

Willian didn't pull up any trees this season, even though he started 26 games under Maurizio Sarri. And now it's ramifications are felt in his international career as he was not only axed by Tite for the upcoming Copa America on home soil but also faces an uphill battle to resurrect his international career.

But contrary to the common sentiment, the statistics tell a different story: Willian managed to rack up three goals and seven assists in the Premier League, and also posted identical figures in the Europa League. So overall, he's had a hand in 20 goals - which is, brace yourselves, more than Pedro and Olivier Giroud!

Perhaps, he's underrated. Or even unsung. But no matter which way you slice it, Willian at least deserved to make the cut into the 32-man squad, if not start a match for the Canaries in the tournament proper.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Brazil Football Lucas Moura Vinicius Júnior
