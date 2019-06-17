Copa America 2019: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador - Three talking points

Uruguay thrash 10-man Ecuador in a lopsided affair

Uruguay made a massive statement of intent as the 2011 champions battered 10-man Ecuador with four unanswered goals.

Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring after a spectacular piece of individual skill to evade his markers, while the much-vaunted strike pair of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez piled on soon after Jose Quinteros was sent off for nasty challenge in the 24th minute of the match.

Staring at an ugly rout, La Tricolor were handed some respite after the break as the Sky Blues rested on their laurels. But Aruto Mina's own goal blooper deep into the second half added insult to Ecuador's misery.

Here are some observations from the Mineirao mauling.

#1 Ecuador were less than impressive

This pretty much summed up Ecuador's evening

To put it succinctly, Ecuador performed the worst by any side so far in the tournament.

Forget scoring, the Amarillos didn't create a single meaningful chance throughout 90 minutes, whereas making rash and reckless challenges was their roaring credo. Just look at that aerial 'tackle' by Quinteros on Laxalt.

After he was sent off for that challenge, this match was inevitably turning into a one-way traffic as La Celeste made the most out of the numeric advantage and plonked upon a hapless Ecuador.

Manager Hernan Gomez has to shoulder some blame too, as he committed a mindless folly by taking off the brightest spark in the side Angel Mena in the immediate aftermath of the sending off. This robbed La Tricolor of a creative hub, which explains the subsequent enervation of the attacking vanguard.

Many more goals were touted to follow after the break, but Ecuador were lucky that Uruguay took their foot off the gas as they already held a 3-0 advantage by then. However, a laughable own goal by Mina late on, when he accidentally knocked a cross into his own net, pretty much summed their night.

