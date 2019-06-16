Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Match preview, key players and more

Brazil v Uruguay - International Friendly

In Group C of Copa America, 15 time champions, Uruguay, will take on Ecuador in the opening game. Having won the competition for the most number of times, Uruguay will be strong favourities this time around.

The squad has Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading them at the front. At the same time, they also have one of the world's best defensive pairing which consists of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

On the other hand, Ecuador will be hoping to make their third quarter-final appearance in quite a long period of time. Previously, they advanced to the quarter-final only twice in 8 competitions. However, things will not be easy as the group also consists of Japan and Chile.

Kickoff Information

Date: 16th June 2019

Time: 19:00 (local time), 03:30 (IST) (17th June)

Venue: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

Form Guide

Last four fixtures including friendlies

Uruguay: W-W-W-L

Ecuador: L-D-D-L

Head-to-Head

Uruguay: 30 wins

Ecuador: 6 wins

Draws: 11

Key Players

Uruguay: Edinson Cavani

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

With Luis Suarez struggling to be fit and start the opener, Edinson Cavani will take on the responsibilities to score for his side. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has netted 18 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2018/19 season.

With 110 international caps, Cavani has scored 46 times for his nation. The 32-year-old will be hoping to beat his opponents in the possible absence of Suarez.

Ecuador: Antonio Valencia

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

The former Manchester United player will likely return to play as a right-winger instead of a right-back, where he has been playing at United. In the 2018/19 season, he made only 6 Premier League appearances and will be hoping to the past behind him.

Without any clubs, Valencia will be looking to impress any potential suitors.