Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Uruguay Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more

Suarez and Cavani are both expected to start for Uruguay

Uruguay begin their 2019 Copa America campaign against Ecuador on Monday at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, or popularly known as the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The 2011 Copa America champions were eliminated in the group stages of both the 2015 Copa America as well as the 2016 Copa Centenario. This time around however, La Celeste would want to put in an improved show in Brazil.

Manager Oscar Tabarez has retained eight out of the 23 players who were a part of the 2011 Copa America campaign. The current squad possesses veterans like Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin and Barcelona's Luis Suarez, who both inject a wealth of experience to complement the young talents in Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez.

Team News

Tabarez has, in recent times, found it difficult to find the perfect midfield combination that can complement his potent strike-force of Cavani and Suarez.

Juventus's Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to partner Matias Vecino in central midfield, with the experienced Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro and Boca Juniors star Nahitan Nandez set to operate down the wings.

A strong defence has always been the key strength of La Celeste, and Tabarez is expected to fall back on his tried and trusted back four, consisting of captain Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, Diego Laxalt and Martin Caceres.

Despite having experienced fine campaigns in Europe, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and Girona striker Christian Stuani are expected to be benched.

Injuries: Suarez (recovering from knee surgery) - doubtful

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Oscar Tabarez usually plots a 4-4-2 system, designed to get the best out of his star strikers, who have scored an incredible 102 goals among themselves in international football.

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin (c), Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres, Diego Laxalt, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Nicolas Lodeiro, Nahitan Nandez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Form Analysis

Placed at sixth position as per the latest FIFA Rankings, Uruguay are the second-highest ranked side coming into the Copa America after Brazil (3), and ahead of Argentina (11), Colombia (14) and defending champions Chile. (15)

They are in a rich vein of form, having won the previous four of their encounters on the bounce prior to this opening fixture.

Form (Last 10 games): WLWLLLLWWW (5 wins, 0 draws, 5 losses)

Key Players

Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur is regarded as the next big thing in Uruguayan football

Rodrigo Bentancur is regarded as the next 'big thing' in Uruguayan football. He has had a breakthrough season with the Turin club, as he started 21 league games and returned two goals and three assists.

The 21-year-old is blessed with great vision and phenomenal stamina. He will have to effectively pull the strings in midfield if La Celeste are to progress into the knockout stages, navigating a tough Group C that includes Ecuador, Japan and Chile.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer

Even in what was considered a relatively off-color season, 32-year-old Barcelona striker Luis Suarez managed 25 goals and nine assists for the Blaugrana, showing no signs of age catching up to him.

Having lost a yard or two in pace, the all-time leading goalscorer of Uruguay now relies on his superb positioning skills and laser-lik long-rangers for his goals.

If Suarez gets the requisite amount of supply from the Uruguayan midfield and manages to link up effectively with Cavani, then defences in the Copa America will surely be in for some tough times.