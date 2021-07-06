Copa America 2021: Brazil 1-0 Peru - Watch all the goals and highlights as Neymar inspires Selecao into the final

Brazil emerged victorious in their semi-final clash against Peru in the Copa America earlier today thanks to a goal from Lucas Paqueta.

It wasn’t an easy game for the holders as they were constantly denied by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The 31-year old made a string of first-half saves to stop Brazil from running away with the game.

His impressive double save to first deny Neymar then Richarlison was perhaps the pick of the lot.

The Seleção didn’t have to wait long though as some impressive dribbling by Neymar and then a final pass found an unmarked Paqueta in the box. The 23-year old made no mistake and converted to open the scoring.

Peru were a lot more adventurous in the second half, but did not test Ederson enough and failed to draw level.

Manager Tite admitted that it was a mentally draining task for Brazil to see out the game against Peru in the second half.

“It (the match against Peru) wears us down not only physically, but mentally too. In these Copa America matches we play a mental marathon,” Tite said.

With the win, Brazil will either face Argentina or Colombia in the final. The two are set to square off later tonight.

Brazil want to face Argentina in the final, says Neymar

Brazil have an intense rivalry with Argentina, and Neymar has admitted that he wants to face La Albiceleste in the final.

“I want Argentina in the final. I am cheering for them because I have many friends there. In the final, Brazil will win,” Neymar said after the match.

Brazil will look to retain the Copa America after making the final, but a clash against Argentina will not be easy.

Lionel Messi has been in impressive form for Albiceleste in the last few weeks, and they will be favorites to beat Colombia and progress to the final.

Messi has tried and failed to win the Copa America, finishing runners-up twice in the competition.

