Copa America 2021: Brazil reach second straight final despite shaky performance against Peru

Brazil appear to be limping in the 2021 Copa America and yet they still manage to conjure enough firepower to edge past their opponents. On Monday, the Selecao progressed to the final of the tournament after beating Peru in the semi-final. Brazil defeated Chile 1-0 in the quarter-final and it was a repeat of the scoreline against Peru.

Tite’s side was clearly not at their best but their opponents have themselves to blame for this loss, having squandered several chances of their own. For now, though, Brazil continues to fight on and have a great opportunity to win their 10th Copa America title.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



FIM DO JOGO! @cbf_futebol venceu Peru por 1-0 com gol de Lucas Paquetá



¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! Brasil venció 1-0 a @SeleccionPeru con gol de Lucas Paquetá



🇧🇷 Brasil 🆚 Perú 🇵🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/xMSaOdpEGM — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 6, 2021

Neymar makes Brazil tick

Lucas Paqueta was the match-winner once again, having netted the only goal against Chile in the quarter-final some days ago. However, the star of the show was once again Neymar. The PSG forward is the lifeblood of the Selecao and he makes the whole team tick.

Neymar created several chances and tried to make things happen when the going got tough. It was, therefore, not surprising that he provided the crucial assist for Paqueta to score the only goal of the game.

The 29-year-old dribbled past three Peru players before pulling the ball back for Paqueta to score. It is now clearer than ever that Brazil’s chances of winning the tournament hinge on Neymar.

NEY JÁ ESTÁ ACOSTUMADO! 🎩

Neymar foi o melhor Jogador da Partida 🥇#VibraOContinente #CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/0LBShTiRNm — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 6, 2021

Shaky Selecao reach second straight final

The Selecao may have won against Peru. However, for the second match running, Tite would’ve been left worried by his side’s poor second-half display.

Peru were the better side after the break and the result could’ve been different had they taken their chances. Brazil rode their luck as goalkeeper Ederson was called into action several times.

Tite’s side has now reached a second successive Copa America final but their recent performances have been very shaky and uninspiring.

Brazil are unbeaten in 12 Copa America matches – a run that sees Tite's side equal the team under Mario Zagallo. However, it could end in heartbreak if the Selecao don’t buck up, especially with Argentina or Colombia as potential opponents in the final.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar