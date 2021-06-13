Copa America 2021 Fixtures PDF download: Full time table, venue and match timings

The Copa America 2021 tournament is finally set to get underway and fans of South American football will be in for a treat. After plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament, Copa America is now scheduled to be held in Brazil.

The tournament will get underway from June 13th (June 14th in IST) and will continue until July 10th (July 11th IST). The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Copa America 2021 Group A: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela

Copa America 2021 Group B: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay

With 4 teams set to qualify from each group for the quarter-finals, heavyweights like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay are expected to sail through from their groups.

Brazil and Argentina will be the favorites once again heading into the tournament and if both of them finish on top of their respective groups, they will only be able to clash in the final.

Copa America 2021 is an excellent chance for Lionel Messi to end his international trophy drought with Argentina. However, Brazil have an extremely strong squad and Neymar and Co will be determined to build on their 2019 Copa America triumph.

Brazil and Argentina the star attractions at Copa America 2021

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Brazil won the Copa America tournament in 2019 and will be determined to win the title once again in 2021. Argentina, on the other hand, have a strong squad on paper, and will be hoping to finally get their hands on a major international trophy after a long gap.

While Brazil and Argentina will undoubtedly grab all the headlines, one cannot discount the likes of Uruguay, Chile and Colombia. Uruguay have the veteran strike duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, while Chile and Colombia always seem to raise their games in Copa America tournaments.

After a lot of controversy, discussions and debates, the Copa America 2021 tournament is finally scheduled to kick off and fans can look forward to some thrilling football action this summer.

