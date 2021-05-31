Copa America 2021: Top 5 contenders to win the tournament

Argentina gear up to host the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021, which is set to kick off with a mouthwatering clash between the hosts and Chile.

The finalists from the 2015 and 2016 editions are set to lock horns in the opening game, while defending champions Brazil return to Copa America 2021 action against Venezuela. Record champions Uruguay will kick off their campaign against Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste.

There are a host of interesting storylines heading into Copa America 2021. This could prove to be a great opportunity for Argentina to make amends for their turbulent run in the competition. They have reached four finals in the 21st century but have failed to win any of them, and their last triumph came in 1993.

Five years ago today, Alexis' Panenka sealed Chile's first-ever Copa America title after a penalty shootout with Argentina 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hw5mUtVrgu — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2020

It is also important to note that Copa America 2021 could possibly be one of Lionel Messi's last opportunities to guide Argentina to glory.

Much of the same could be said about Uruguay's veteran coach Oscar Tabarez, who is into his 15th year of managing La Celeste in his second spell. Copa America 2021 could possibly be one of the 74-year-old's final few tournaments as Uruguay boss, given his age. Brazil will look to retain their title for the first time since 2007 with the likes of Thiago Silva and the returning Neymar Jr on their side.

Ahead of the upcoming tournament, here, we take a look at the five favourites to emerge victorious in Argentina this summer.

Favourites to win Copa America 2021

#5 Chile | Coach: Martin Lasarte

Mexico v Chile: Quarterfinals - Copa America Centenario

After reaching four finals without winning the competition back in the 20th century, Chile finally tasted South American glory back in 2015. La Roja hosted the Copa America 2015 and made it all the way to the finals where they faced 14-time winners Argentina. The game ended 0-0, and Chile won 4-1 on penalties after Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega missed from the spot.

They repeated their Estadio Nacional heroics a year later at the MetLife Stadium in the USA against the same opposition in the same manner. They won 4-2 on penalties to win the second of their only two Copas America to date.

Eduardo Vargas gets his boot shined after becoming Chile’s all-time leading scorer at #CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/rjzPTaePqP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2019

With a group of veteran stars in Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and captain Gary Medel, Chile will hope to make underdogs all over the world proud with another victory.

#4 Colombia | Coach: Reinaldo Rueda

Chile v Colombia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Colombia's hopes of co-hosting Copa America 2021 were brought to an end due to civil unrest in the country. However, they will look to make their faithful supporters proud with a good run in the competition in search of their second title in the competition. Colombia's only Copa America title came in 2001, with Víctor Aristizabal inspiring Los Cafeteros to a memorable campaign.

Reinaldo Rueda has made a massive call by dropping Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from his squad. The Everton man's lack of fitness was cited as the reason for the headline omission from the side.

However, Colombia still have many experienced campaigners, including David Ospina, Juan Cuadrado and captain Radamel Falcao among others.

Also read: Ranking the top 5 Golden Boot contenders at Copa America 2021

1 / 2 NEXT