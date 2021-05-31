Ranking the top 5 Golden Boot contenders at Copa America 2021

After an exciting campaign of domestic football, we are just days away from CONMEBOL Copa America 2021, one of the oldest competitions in football.

Tite's Brazil were simply unstoppable last time out as they won the competition for the ninth time in their history. They beat Copa America 2021 hosts Argentina in the semi-finals by a scoreline of 2-0 to progress to the final against Peru.

The Selecao dispatched their opposition and conceded their only goal in their six games during the 3-1 win. Brazil also swept all the individual awards in the 2019 edition, with Everton Soares winning the Golden Boot.

Copa America 2021 will also see Neymar return to the Brazilian side for the first time since the 2015 edition of the competition. The 29-year-old's inclusion massively bolsters Brazil's hopes of retaining the trophy.

Neymar will go head to head with two of his former attacking teammates, Lionel Messi of Argentina and Luis Suarez of Uruguay at Copa America 2021. With the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Lautaro Martinez, Sergio Aguero, and a host of other strikers also set to participate, there won't be a shortage of goalscorers on display.

On that note, here, we look at five contenders for the Golden Boot at the upcoming competition.

Copa America 2021 — Golden Boot contenders

#5 Eduardo Vargas | Chile

Chile v Peru: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Chile striker Eduardo Vargas kicks off this list on the back of his incredible achievements in the competition over the last few years. Prior to Copa America 2021, Vargas won two successive Golden Boots in 2015 and 2016, firing La Roja to their only two titles in the competition. In 2019, he scored just one goal lesser than eventual winner Everton Soares.

Vargas is the second-highest scorer among active players in Copa America history with 12 goals, with Paulo Guerrero (14) topping the charts.

Eduardo Vargas gets his boot shined after becoming Chile’s all-time leading scorer at #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/rjzPTaePqP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2019

Vargas is also the second-highest scoring Chilean of all-time with 38, only behind Alexis Sanchez (43). The Atletico Mineiro forward will hope to replicate his heroics from the past at the Copa America 2021 this summer.

#4 Edinson Cavani | Uruguay

AS Roma v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg Two

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani nearly brought his European career to an end before moving to Old Trafford. After a slow start to life in England, the 34-year-old picked up the pace and was simply sublime at the business end of the season. The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals of the UEFA Europa League for the Red Devils.

Cavani has been razor-sharp and has worked his socks off for the side despite his age. His 13 Premier League starts have yielded ten strikes and three assists, and he's scored some absolutely scorching goals as well.

2 - Edinson Cavani is the first player to score 2+ goals in both legs of a two-legged semi-final in a major European competition since Klaus Allofs for 1. FC Köln v KSV Waregem in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup. Bracing. #ROMMUN pic.twitter.com/CRqEIfg8Pw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021

If he can keep up the superb streak he's been on heading into Copa America 2021, El Matador could certainly compete for the top scorer award. He's currently on 49 goals for Argentina, only second to Luis Suarez's 62.

