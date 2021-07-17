Copa America 2021 - Top 5 goals of the tournament

Before talking about goals, let us address why international football is special. It is the stage where fans get to see their favorite players from club football don their international jerseys to play for a bigger purpose.

The players often thrive on the massive pressure bestowed upon them by an entire nation. The kind of adrenaline rush and motivation they go through is second to none.

All these elements make the game at the international level much more difficult than club football. The same goes for the number of goals scored as well. The 2021 Copa America saw 65 goals being scored across 28 matches.

Argentina and Brazil are tied at the top when it comes to scoring the highest number of goals (12) in the tournament. While Brazil had a three-goal advantage over their rivals in the number of group stage goals scored, Argentina pulled themselves level in the knockout phase.

On that note, let us take a moment to look at the top 5 goals scored at Copa America 2021.

#5 Eduardo Vargas vs Uruguay

The group stage game between Chile and Uruguay wasn't too exciting until the 26th minute. The Atlético Mineiro striker scored the first goal of the match to provide the former Copa America champs with a lead.

Vargas scored the opener against Uruguay from an impossible angle.

Eduardo Vargas linked up with Ben Brereton for a one-two before carrying the ball deep into the box all by himself. However, in an attempt to avoid the Uruguayan defenders, Vargas found himself in an awkward angle, away from the post.

Really nice assist from Brereton before Vargas blasts home the finish for Chile's goal v Uruguay 🇨🇱⚽ #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/5Zmi7hf7Ay — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 21, 2021

Nevertheless, the Chile number 11 hit the ball with some force, aiming towards the farthest side of the post. Fernando Muslera who was covering the first pole couldn't do much about Vargas' power-packed shot

The game ended in a draw following an own goal from Arturo Vidal, but Vargas' goal remained the talking point of the match.

#4 Lionel Messi vs Chile

The Argentine captain's inch-perfect free-kicks are a nightmare for any goalkeeper. His free-kicks combined with precision and power can make any distance look silly.

Messi won the Man of the Match award in Argentina's match v Chile.

Leo Messi opened his goalscoring tally for Argentina with a sensational free-kick goal in the Albiceleste's first Copa America 2021 fixture. Erick Pulgar's reckless slide tackle on Lo Celso earned him a yellow card and handed Argentina a free-kick.

Lionel Messi’s stunning free-kick for Argentina vs Chile 🎯



The 57th free-kick he’s scored in his career 👑#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/gA8biepTw1 — Goal (@goal) June 15, 2021

The skipper placed the ball on the ground, which was quite far from the box and hit it with accuracy. The ball glided past Messi's former teammate Claudio Bravo to gift Argentina the lead.

Messi went on to become the joint top scorer of the tournament.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar