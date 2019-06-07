Copa America: 5 players who could become superstars after the tournament

Srinivas Sadhanand

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The Copa America is yet another stab at glory for South America’s finest to claim the continental crown. All eyes will be glued to the usual suspects such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to stand up and deliver in their national colors. Other names like Paulo Dybala and Gabriel Jesus would have to live up to the hopes pinned onto them to finally announce themselves on the international stage.

Regardless of whether a major tournament brings silverware, it could ignite the start of a dynasty. An era that is defined by a team that embodies the core principle of the beautiful game, i.e., collective excellence. In order to turn such a manifestation into a reality, the figures that possess a certain sense of anonymity must flourish and become household names to create a team of superstars that can conquer international competitions.

It all rests on a player rising to the occasion with a moment, which eventually turns into a habit that contributes to an overarching national movement.

Here are five players who could potentially announce themselves on the international front in the upcoming continental tournament.

