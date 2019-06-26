Copa America: Best XI after the group stages

Peru v Brazil: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

The Group stages of the Copa America ended in dramatic fashion with Paraguay and Peru qualifying into the quarter-finals as the two best third-place teams while Ecuador got eliminated.

While Brazil topped group A, Venezuela and Peru qualified into the final 8 as the second and third-placed teams. Colombia were the most impressive side in the Group stages, winning all their 3 matches to finish as Group B toppers. Argentina and Paraguay qualified in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Group C saw Uruguay edge Chile to the top spot with a 1-0 victory in the final group game while Ecuador and Japan were both eliminated as neither could finish as one of the top two third-placed sides amongst the three groups.

#CopaAmerica resumes this Friday with Quarterfinals.



Which teams will proceed to the semis?

In this article, we analyse the best players from among the Group stage matches and try to formulate the best XI.

#Goalkeeper-Wuilker Farinez (Venezuela/Millonarios)

Venezuela v Peru: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

21-year-old Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez has been a revelation between the sticks in the Copa America, and is one of the key reasons Venezuela progressed as the second placed team from Group A. His instinctive reaction saves and commanding presence in the box helped La Vinotinto keep two clean sheets in their opening two group games.

He was declared the man of the match in Venezuela's opening 0-0 draw against Peru and the Millonarios shot-stopper was fine form in the second group match as well, keeping out a star-studded Brazilian attack in a match that also finished 0-0.

#Left-Back-William Tesillo (Colombia/Club Leon)

Colombia v Qatar: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

29-year-old William Tesillo has had a standout Copa America campaign, highlighted by a dominant performance marking Lionel Messi in Colombia's sensational 2-0 opening match victory against Argentina.

Having registered 1 successful tackle, 1.5 interceptions and 1 clearance per game at the Copa, the Club Leon left-back has been astute at the back and adventurous going forward, providing a great attacking outlet for Carlos Querioz on the left flank.

