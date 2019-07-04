×
Copa America Finals: 3 reasons why Brazil can win the tournament

04 Jul 2019, 19:17 IST

Will Brazil lift the trophy?
Will Brazil lift the trophy?

Brazil have qualified for the final of the Copa America for the first time since 2007 when they beat Argentina in the final. The hosts have continued their unbeaten streak over Argentina, as they have not lost a major competitive fixture against their bitter rivals since 2005.

The eight-time champions had some bad memories of the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte. This was the stadium where Brazil had suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup. The tears of that night were replaced with joy last night, as Brazil beat their rivals by a margin of 2-0.

The loss for Argentina extends Lionel Messi's wait for an International trophy. On the other hand, Brazil has a chance to win their first Copa America title in 12 years, where they will meet Peru. The two-time winners of the competition reached the final by beating Chile in the semifinal. While Peru won't be pushovers, let us look at the reasons that make Brazil favourites for the final.

#1 Form of Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now. The Brazilian goalkeeper came into this tournament on the back of a stellar season for Liverpool. The 26-year-old looked solid as he was able to keep a clean sheet against an Argentina team which has world-class forwards like Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi.

Alisson won the golden glove award in both Premier League and Champions League. The Brazilian has the chance to achieve the unique feat of winning golden glove in the Premier League, Champions League, and Copa America.

The Liverpool No.1 has kept five clean sheets in this tournament as he is yet to concede a goal in this edition of the Copa America. Alisson has now kept nine clean sheets in a row for club and country, and he would be hoping for another clean sheet in the final.

