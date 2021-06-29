Copa America: Genius Messi tears Bolivia apart en route to breaking Argentina appearance record

You’d have to go back almost three years ago, precisely October 2019, to recall the last time Argentina scored four or more goals in a game.

The Albiceleste haven’t been at their best in recent years and their trophy drought is now running into its third decade. However, none of this mattered when Lionel Scaloni’s side took on Bolivia on Monday.

Having failed to score more than a goal in their previous three group matches, Argentina finally found their mojo in front of goal against Bolivia.

Many predicted an easy win for the Albiceleste, but this was a complete rout. In the end, Argentina ran out 4-1 victors after a dominant performance.

Record-breaking Messi destroys Bolivia

As has been the case in the last decade and a half, whenever Argentina achieve something special, Lionel Messi has been in the thick of the action.

The Barcelona star orchestrated it all as his country demolished Bolivia. Messi scored twice and assisted another on a night where he also chalked up another significant feat in his already glittering career. By starting against Bolivia, the 34-year-old became Argentina's most capped player of all time.

He has now played 148 matches for his country, which sees him overtake Javier Mascherano. Messi has also scored 75 goals and provided 51 assists, Argentina's all-time leader on both counts.

A record like this deserved a record-breaking performance and Messi duly obliged by tearing up Bolivia to take Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina’s fringe players stake a claim

The Albiceleste’s performance against Bolivia is bound to give Scaloni some selection headaches ahead of the quarter-final against Ecuador.

The Argentina boss made changes to his line-up against Bolivia and almost all the fringe players shone. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios were excellent on the night.

Now, though, he’d have to decide whether to stick with them for the next game.

“The players who had fewer minutes deserved this opportunity because the level is very even,” said Scaloni, as quoted by Caughtoffside. “I would like them to play more than 11 because most deserve to play; the boys who had not been playing showed that they could be (in the starting line-up).”

This was by far Argentina’s best performance at the 2021 Copa America. The Albiceleste were more threatening and more cohesive. For the first time in the tournament, Argentina also recorded more possession than their opponents and looked in control throughout.

Perhaps Scaloni will think about sticking with such an attacking line-up as his side enter the knockout stages of the 2021 Copa America.

