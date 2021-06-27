Bolivia vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Bolivia are set to play Argentina at the Arena Pantanal on Monday in the group stage of Copa America 2021.
Bolivia come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay on Thursday. A first-half own goal from young Bolivar centre-back Jairo Quinteros and a second-half goal from veteran Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani ensured victory for Uruguay.
Argentina, on the other hand, beat Eduardo Berizzo's Paraguay 1-0 on Monday. An early first-half goal from Sevilla forward Alejandro Gomez secured the win for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.
Bolivia vs Argentina Head-to-Head
In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 28 games, lost seven and drawn five.
The two countries last faced each other last year, with Argentina beating Bolivia 2-1. Goals from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Lazio forward Joaquin Correa sealed the deal for Argentina. Cruzeiro striker Marcelo Martins Moreno scored the consolation goal for Bolivia.
Bolivia form guide at Copa America 2021: L-L-L
Argentina form guide at Copa America 2021: W-W-D
Bolivia vs Argentina Team News
Bolivia
Bolivia manager Cesar Farias could be without Blooming defender Oscar Ribera, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues. Cruzeiro's experienced forward Marcelo Martins Moreno has been included, alongside the likes of Always Ready winger Juan Carlos Arce and Bolivar midfielder Leonel Justiniano.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Oscar Ribera
Suspended: None
Argentina
Meanwhile, Argentina could be without Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. It is a strong Argentina side though, led by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
Big names like Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez have all been included.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Gonzalez, Exequiel Palacios
Suspended: None
Bolivia vs Argentina Predicted XI
Bolivia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Carlos Lampe, Erwin Saavedra, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez, Leonel Justiniano, Jeyson Chura, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Martins Moreno
Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez
Bolivia vs Argentina Prediction
Bolivia have lost all three group stage games at Copa America 2021 so far. Cesar Farias' side have scored just one goal in the competition so far, a penalty by Erwin Saavedra in their opening game against Paraguay.
Argentina, on the other hand, have not hit the form they are capable of. However, they have won two of their three group stage games, and are the group leaders. Lionel Messi has been at his brilliant best, while more is expected from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.
Argentina will be the favourites to win here.
Prediction: Bolivia 0-2 Argentina
