Copa America: 'I'm more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for myself', says Sergio Aguero

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
307   //    07 Jun 2019, 12:07 IST

Messi will be hoping to end his International nightmare with a Copa America triumph this year
Messi will be hoping to end his International nightmare with a Copa America triumph this year

What's the story?

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is more keen on winning the Copa America for Argentina captain Lionel Messi than himself.

In case you didn't know...

Messi boasts of being one of the greatest players to have graced football but his international career has been marred by heavy criticism and disappointment. 

The Blaugrana maestro has failed to replicate his phenomenal club form for his national team, leading to a series of Copa America and FIFA World Cup defeats. Argentina's early exit from the World Cup in Russia last summer prompted him to take a break from international duty, which was a scare considering the fact that he once briefly retired from the national team.

His career with Argentina is a stark contrast to his successful club exploits, which have taken him to unprecedented heights in the game. The Barcelona captain has won ten La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions League trophies and three Club World Cup titles. He has also won the highest individual honours and shares the record for the most Ballon d'Ors with longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now returns to the Argentina team with the hopes of commanding a revival in the Copa America this summer.

The heart of the matter

Aguero has revealed that he is keen on helping Messi achieve his long-awaited international ambition telling Fox Sports Argentina (via Mirror Football),

"I'm more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for me. Hopefully one day it happens. It's his dream and everyone's dream. I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America."
"It's been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer. We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail."

What's next?

Argentina are scheduled to face Colombia in their first Copa America game on June 15.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi
