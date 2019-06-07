×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America: Neymar replacement to be announced soon; Vinicius set to miss out in favour of Renato Augusto

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
355   //    07 Jun 2019, 16:34 IST

Neymar with Renato Augusto, his likely replacement in the Brazil squad for the upcoming Copa America
Neymar with Renato Augusto, his likely replacement in the Brazil squad for the upcoming Copa America

What's the story?

Brazil have been rocked by an ankle injury to star player and talisman Neymar ahead of the Copa America 2019. The injury has ruled the 27-year-old starlet out of the South American continental trophy which is set to kick-off on 15th June.

As per latest reports, manager Tite has zeroed in on Beijing Guoan's midfielder Renato Augusto as his preferred choice to replace Neymar, with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura deemed to not fit the bill.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar had missed most of the 2018-19 season with Paris Saint-Germain due to numerous injuries, including a broken foot from which he fully returned only in May. Despite this, the mercurial Brazilian managed 23 goals and 9 assists for the Parisian giants in just 26 starts.

Neymar hobbled off the pitch in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Qatar earlier this week and was immediately declared unavailable for the Copa America with a ligament rupture in his right ankle.

He was by some distance the best player available for selection for Tite, having racked up an incredible 60 goals in 97 appearances for the Selecao, leading them to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup title as well as the 2016 Olympic Gold.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Spanish media outlet AS, despite Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) officials lobbying for Real Madrid's 18-year-old sensation Vinicius Junior to be declared as Neymar's replacement, Tite has stood firm on his decision to pick Renato Augusto instead.

Augusto has been a favorite of the coach ever since his time with Corinthians, where they won the Brazilian League title in 2015 together.

A member of the Gold medal-winning Brazil squad in the 2016 Summer Olympics, Augusto was also selected for Tite's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad as well.

His club career in Europe never really took off due to recurring injuries during his stint at Bayer Leverkusen between 2008 and 2012. The 31-year-old has, however, shined since his arrival in the Chinese Super League, having scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists for Beijing Guoan this season from 12 starts.

Advertisement

What's next?

Brazil face Honduras in another friendly on Monday before kicking off their Copa America campaign on 15th June, Saturday against Bolivia.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Paris Saint-Germain Football Brazil Football Renato Augusto Neymar
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Dani Alves named Brazil captain ahead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
COPA America: Neymar scores at Brazil training camp
RELATED STORY
Neymar limps off amidst Brazil's training session ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Neymar misses training as Brazil train in Teresopolis ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Neymar's childish reaction to getting nutmegged by Brazilian youngster
RELATED STORY
Neymar back to training with Brazil for first time since rape allegations made against him
RELATED STORY
Neymar News: Kylian Mbappe posts supportive message for the Brazilian on social media
RELATED STORY
Brazil squad for Copa America announced: Lucas Moura, Fabinho and Marcelo miss out
RELATED STORY
Brazil News: Neymar limps away after tackle by Brazil team-mate
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us