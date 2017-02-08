Copa Del Rey 2016/17 : Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid, Five talking points

Nine men Barcelona edged through to the finals despite being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Atletico in a feisty affair at the Camp Nou.

by SachinB94 Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 09:32 IST

Barcelona edge out Atletico in the Copa del Rey semis

A tempestuous, mind-boggling affair in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals at the Camp Nou saw Barcelona progress to the finals for the fourth year running but not before making things as awkward for themselves as possible.

A late strike saw outgoing Atletico Madrid muster a late equaliser to salvage a draw, but that just wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit from the first leg as nine men Barcelona held on.

The match was interspersed with horrible challenges and heated exchanges, as the hosts saw two of their players sent off while the visitors went a man down as well. Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Catalans before getting sent off late in the game, but Kevin Gamiero, who had missed a penalty earlier, restored parity with a late strike.

Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco too saw red in this feisty game, while the Blaugrana held on to go through. Here are the major talking points.

#1 Barcelona unconvincing, yet progress

A frustrating night for Messi and Co.

This was by no means a classic Barca. Shaky at the back and uncharacteristically lacking urgency in attack, the Catalans appeared directionless for the most part of the game. Luis Suarez’s goal at most can be termed opportunistic as he bundled home a rebound.

Atletico Madrid are a tough proposition on any night, but the hosts had all the tools in their arsenal to sail though. However, they bottled up and put on one of the most forgettable performances of their season.

Although a draw sufficed Barca’s target of reaching the finals, manager Luis Enrique would be concerned with his side’s abject display.