Copa del Rey 2018-19: 4 reasons why Barcelona will lift the trophy

Barcelona would be looking to win a double

Having already wrapped up their 26th LaLiga title in grand style, Barcelona's attention will be focused on the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday. They will trade tackles with Valencia there, in a bid to be crowned Copa del Rey champions for a record extending 31st time.

After capturing both domestic competitions last season, Barcelona would be looking to make it consecutive double wins. However, Valencia are no pushovers, and are more than capable of causing the the Nou Camp outfit some problems.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana should still have enough in the tank to go all the way against Los Ches. Here, we look at four factors which could see Barcelona defeat Valencia in the 2019 Copa del Rey final.

#4 After Champions League debacle, Barcelona would be looking to bow out on a high

Liverpool humiliated Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

The season had started very brightly for Barcelona, with the treble looking like a very real possibility. And while the double is still in play, that doesn't the fact that the season could have ended on a much more positive note.

Lionel Messi in his first speech as captain of the club had promised to bring the Champions League back to the Camp Nou, and his devastating form on the continent suggested he was going to keep his word. Less than three weeks ago, the odds were heavily stacked in Barcelona's favor to go all the way, as the exit of their major continental rivals meant that the teams left in contention in Europe were of a level significantly beneath Barcelona.

Their cause was helped considerably by the fact that they posted a 3-0 first leg victory over Liverpool in their semifinal clash. Many saw the second leg as nothing more than a mere formality.

However, in shocking scenes reminiscent of those at the Stadio Olimpico last season, the Catalans imploded spectacularly. They threw away their 3-goal lead to lose 4-0 at Anfield and see their European aspirations go up in smoke once more.

That had to leave a bitter taste in their mouth. And while nothing can erase the painful memory of their shocking and embarrassing Champions League exit, victory against Valencia would go some way in restoring their pride.

As such, we can expect the Barcelona players go all out in a bid to right the wrongs and end the season with their heads held high.

