Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Copenhagen will entertain Bayern Munich at the Parken Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw at Galatasaray in their campaign opener, giving away a two-goal lead in just two minutes. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves put them in a commanding two-goal lead but Elias Jelert's sending-off in the 73rd minute proved to be the turning point in the match.

Galatasaray were spurred on by their numerical and home advantage, scoring in the 86th and 88th minutes via Sacha Boey and Tetê respectively, with Wilfried Zaha providing the assist for the second goal.

The visitors recorded a 4-3 win over Manchester United in their campaign opener, with three goals being scored after the 88th minute of the match. Harry Kane continued his fine form in the match with a goal and an assist.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 home loss at Midtjylland on Saturday in the Danish Superliga while the visitors were held to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga by RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time though both the hosts and the visitors have some experience against German and Danish teams respectively.

The hosts have five wins in their 20 meetings against German teams in all competitions while suffering 11 defeats and four games have ended in draws.

The visitors have squared off against Danish teams eight times, recording six wins and suffering two defeats, with both coming away from home.

Copenhagen have recorded one win in their last four home games, suffering two defeats while one game has ended in a draw.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their away games this season, recording three wins in four games.

Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Byens Hold suffered their first defeat in seven games on Saturday and will look to return to winning ways in this match. Last season, they went unbeaten at home in the group stage of the Champions League, drawing all three games.

Elias Jelert will miss the game through suspension while Davit Khocholava, Andreas Cornelius, and Nicolai Boilesen will miss the game with their respective injuries.

The Bavarians head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording six wins. In their four away games, they have scored 12 goals while conceding just thrice and are strong favorites.

Manuel Neuer resumed training last week but is not yet an option for Thomas Tuchel. Raphaël Guerreiro made an appearance from the bench against Leipzig on Saturday and might get the nod to start here. Kane inspired their comeback and is expected to spearhead their lineup in this match as well.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes