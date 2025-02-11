Copenhagen vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Copenhagen will invite Heidenheim to Parken in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League knockout round playoffs on Wednesday. Løverne had two wins in the league phase of the competition and finished 18th in the standings with eight points. The visitors had 10 points to their name and were two places above the hosts.

Løverne will play their first competitive match of the year and in their previous outing, they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Rapid Vienna in the Conference League. It was their first defeat across all competitions after six consecutive wins.

The visitors had won their first match of the year and are winless in their last five outings, suffering four consecutive losses. They met Freiburg in the Bundesliga last week and fell to a 1-0 away loss, failing to score for the second time this year. They were winless in their last three games in the league phase of the Conference League and played to a 1-1 draw against St. Gallen last time around.

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met German teams 22 times across all competitions. They have won five games in that period while suffering 12 defeats.

The visitors will meet a Danish team for the first time in a competitive match.

Copenhagen are on a six-game winning streak at home in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games, scoring at least two goals in eight.

Heidenheim have won just one of their last 15 games in all competitions while suffering 12 losses.

Løverne have scored two goals apiece in two of their three home games in the Conference League and have conceded two goals apiece in two games in that period.

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim Prediction

Løverne have suffered just one loss in their last 15 games in all competitions, with that defeat coming in the Conference League in December. They are on a six-game winning streak at home, keeping four consecutive clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Their top-scorer in the Conference League Kevin Diks is suspended for the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards. On-loan defender Marcos López is likely to start in Kevin's place.

Heidenheim are on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, two of their three wins in the Conference League have been registered in their travels. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Jonas Föhrenbach was subbed off with a knock against Freiburg in the Bundesliga last week but should reclaim his place in the starting XI. Julian Niehues was back after a lengthy injury spell in the league meeting against Freiburg and is in line to make his first appearance in the Conference League. Niklas Dorsch remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Løverne have an impressive home record this season and should be able to make the most of the visitors' poor run of form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Heidenheim

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

