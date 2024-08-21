Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Copenhagen and Kilmarnock square off in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

Copenhagen and Kilmarnock square off at the Parken Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday (August 22) at the Ludogorets Arena.

Copenhagen turned in a resilient performance on Sunday, fighting back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Viborg in the Danish Superliga. Jacob Neestrup’s men have picked up three wins from their opening five league matches and are second in the points table, one point off leaders Silkeborg.

Copenhagen head to the Conference League qualifiers, where they kicked off their campaign with an 8-1 aggregate win over Bruno’s Magpies before edging out Banik Ostrava on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate in the third round.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, had to dig deep in the third qualifying round, picking up a 3-2 aggregate win over Norwegian outfit Tromso. Following a 2-2 first-leg stalemate at Rugby Park on August 8, Derek McInnes’s men won 1-0 in Norway.

Kilmarnock are coming off a 1-0 extra-time loss to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup.

Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
  • Copenhagen are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning eight since July.
  • Kilmarnock have won one of their seven matches, losing four.
  • Copenhagen are unbeaten in seven competitive home games, claiming four wins since a 2-1 defeat to Midtjylland on May 16.

Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Copenhagen will be licking their lips, as they take on an out-of-sorts Kilmarnock side who have struggled this season. Neestrup’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and should take a home win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-0 Kilmarnock

Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Copenhagen’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Copenhagen’s last seven outings.)

