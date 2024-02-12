FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th February 2024

Manchester City will resume their Champions League title defense as they travel to take on Copenhagen in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Copenhagen edged past Manchester United and Galatasaray in Group A to book a berth in the knockout stages of the Champions League alongside group toppers Bayern Munich. It seemed unlikely when they had managed to garner just one point from their first three group-stage matches.

However, Manchester United's subsequent capitulation and a three-match unbeaten streak helped Copenhagen progress. They beat Galatasaray 1-0 on matchday six of the Champions League in a do-or-die contest thanks to a 58th-minute strike from Lukas Lerager.

Copenhagen are currently third in the Superliga but have lost two of their last four matches in all competitions.

Manchester City are back in cruise mode once again and will be feeling confident as they recommence their title defense in the knockout stages of the Champions League. City have last lost a game on December 7 against Aston Villa and have since gone unbeaten in 13 matches, winning 12 of them.

The Cityzens were ruthless in the group stage of Europe's elite competition, racking up all 18 available points as they breezed past the likes of RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back and wreaking havoc, City are undoubtedly the team to beat in the Champions League once again.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have failed to beat Manchester City in four previous meetings in all competitions. They have lost two and drawn two.

Manchester City have never won away against Danish opposition in a major European competition.

Danish sides have conceded losses in all three of their European Cup/UEFA Champions League home games against the reigning European champions with a combined scoreline of 12-0.

This is only the second time that Copenhagen have made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The last time they did so was in 2010-11 where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Chelsea.

Manchester City are on an eight-game winning streak in the Champions League, the longest run by any English side in the history of the competition.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City Prediction

A fully-fit Manchester City is bad news for any side. Copenhagen will be without Lerager, who picked up a red card in their final group-stage game against Galatasaray. While the atmosphere at the Parken could intimidate City, Pep Guardiola's men are unlikely to be second-best on the pitch.

Prediction: Copenhagen 0-2 Manchester City

Copenhagen vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes