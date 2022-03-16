Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The UEFA Conference League returns in midweek as Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven square off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash at the Parken Stadium on Thursday.

With both sides playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw in the first leg, this game has all the makings of a proper contest.

Copenhagen resumed their charge for the Danish Superliga title last weekend as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over FC Midtjylland.

The Lions have now won each of their last five league games, while they remain unbeaten since a 2-1 loss at Brondby back in October.

Copenhagen have now turned their attention to the Conference League where they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with PSV in last week’s first leg tie.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven will take pride in that performance as they came from behind twice to salvage a vital draw.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven are currently unbeaten in each of their last 10 games across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws in that time.

Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. With one win in that time, PSV boast a slight upper hand in their previous three encounters, while two games have ended all square.

Copenhagen Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Copenhagen

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Valdemar Lund Jensen, Zeca and Luther Singh, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Valdemar Lund Jensen, Zeca, Luther Singh

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

André Ramalho, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas, Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano Romero have all been ruled out through injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: André Ramalho, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas, Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero

Suspended: None

Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kamil Grabara; Victor Kristiansen, Nicolai Boilesen, Denis Vavro, Peter Ankersen; Paul Mukairu, Pep Biel, Roony Bardagji, Rasmus Jensen, Jens Stage; Mamadou Karamoko

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Ritsu Dōan, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Copenhagen and PSV head into the game as two of the most in-form sides in the competition, making this an exciting encounter. Following the thrill of last week’s 4-4 draw, we expect another high-scoring classic with the visitors winning on penalties.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Peter P