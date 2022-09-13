Copenhagen vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2022

Copenhagen will host Sevilla at Parken on Wednesday night in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

The Danish club have struggled recently and have lost more league games this season than they did in the entirety of the previous campaign. They kicked off their continental campaign on the wrong foot, losing 3-0 to Borussia Dortmund before a 2-1 defeat to Odense BK in the Superligaen at the weekend. Copenhagen will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their midweek opponents and find themselves deep in the bottom half of the La Liga standings. They also lost their first Champions League game of the season. Sevilla lost 4-0 at home against Manchester City last week and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin.

Julen Lopetegui's men sit rock-bottom in Group G and will look to pick up their first continental win of the season this week.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first meeting between Copenhagen and Sevilla.

The hosts are winless in 12 meetings with Spanish opposition.

The Rojiblancos' only matchup with Danish opposition came in the 1957-58 campaign, where they faced AGF in the last 16 of the European Cup, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Copenhagen have scored at least one goal in all but one of their five competitive games at home this season.

Sevilla are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions this season.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla Prediction

Copenhagen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across competitions, scoring just three goals. They have, however, won their last two games at home and will look to pick up a third straight home win on Wednesday.

Sevilla's latest result ended a three-game losing streak, marking just their first win of the season. They should now take confidence from their win over Espanyol and pick up maximum points against Copenhagen.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-2 Sevilla

Copenhagen vs Sevilla Prediction

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Sevilla to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last six games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav