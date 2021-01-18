Cordoba vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news, and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Real Sociedad will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio El Arcángel to face Cordoba in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

It's been a tough last two weeks for La Real. They dropped five points in the league to Osasuna and Sevilla, before going out in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals to Barcelona on penalties.

They held the mighty Catalans to a 1-1 draw after extra-time but lost the plot in the shootout, missing the first three attempts.

However, attention now turns to the Copa del Rey as the Basque outfit is aiming for another deep run after reaching last year's final.

Cordoba, however, won't make it easy for Real Sociedad. The Segunda Division side is feeling confident after seeing off Getafe in the last round in an unlikely win.

The Azulones couldn't recover from Willy Ledesma's sixth-minute strike as the Andalusians secured a stunning victory. The win was secured, in no small part, by goalkeeper Isaac Becerra's heroics.

Cordoba vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head

In 10 games between the sides, the spoils are even with Cordoba and Sociedad both winning three times each.

The upcoming match will be the first between the two clubs since March 2015 when Los Blanquiverdes last played in La Liga.

However, their last clash in this competition came back in November 2012 when Cordoba stunned Sociedad in the first round, 4-2 on aggregate.

Cordoba Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Real Sociedad Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Cordoba vs Real Sociedad Team News

Cordoba

The home side have all of their players available for Wednesday as there are no injury concerns or suspensions to deal with.

However, right-back Manuel Stiepovich must proceed with caution as he's already been carded twice in the previous rounds. One more booking will get him suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Sociedad

David Silva will be the biggest miss for the visitors as the former Manchester City star is still recovering from a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Asier Illarramendi and Luca Sangalli are long-term injuries.

On the bright side, centre-back Aritz Elustondo is back in training and will be pushing for a start.

Injured: David Silva, Asier Illarramendi, and Luca Sangalli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cordoba vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Cordoba (4-2-3-1): Isaac Becerra; Manuel Farrando, Mohamed Djetei, Xavi Molina, Jesus Alvaro; Djakaridja Traore, Alberto Del Moral; Samu Delgado, Mario Oritz, Thierry Mourinho; Willy Ledesma.

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz; Jon Guridi, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Cordoba vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Cordoba haven't conceded in both Copa games so far this season, which is a testament to their defensive solidity.

La Real can expect some challenges in finding the back of the net. However, we expect them to overpower Cordoba in this cup encounter.

Prediction: Cordoba 1-2 Real Sociedad