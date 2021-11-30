Cordoba vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Andalusian rivals Cordoba and Sevilla renew hostilities after more than six years on Wednesday as the sides clash at the Estadio El Arcángel in the first round of the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey.

The Blanquiverdes, last seen in La Liga during the 2014-15 season, are currently in the third tier of Spanish football and looking to enter the last-16 of the competition for the first time since 2017.

Their more glamorous rivals, the current Europa League champions, are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Real Madrid at the weekend.

Julen Lopetegui's side looked set for a famous point at the Santiago Bernabeu before Vinicius Junior broke Sevilla hearts with an 87th-minute winner.

Returning to winning ways is the objective here, while history is on their side too - Sevilla have progressed from this stage of the competition every year since the 2013-14 season.

Back then, the side suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano at home, despite a 1-0 advantage from the first-leg.

Cordoba vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only four times before, with Sevilla coming out on top each time.

They last met in La Liga during the 2014-15 season, with the Rojiblancos winning 3-1 in Cordoba before a 3-0 win in Seville.

Cordoba Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Cordoba vs Sevilla Team News

Cordoba

The home side do not have any injury concerns at the moment.

Antonio Casas scored off the bench against Merida at the weekend, so head coach German Crespo might start him over Simo Bouzaidi here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla

After braving Real Madrid, the Rojiblancos have another big game against Villarreal coming up at the weekend. It's unlikely that Julen Lopetegui will play his first team, with a raft of changes expected.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cordoba vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Cordoba (4-4-2): Felipe Ramos; Jose Ruiz, Jose Cruz, Bernardo Cruz, Tala; Omar Perdomo, Christian Delgado, Javi Flores, Luismi Redondo; Adrian Fuentes, Antonio Casas.

Sevilla (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Gonzalo Montiel, Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Ludwig Augustinsson; Oscar Rodriguez, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres; Erik Lamela, Munir El Haddadi, Oussama Idrissi.

Cordoba vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla are likely to play a much-weakened side for this one, so Cordoba will be looking to cause their visitors problems.

But Julen Lopetegui's side still have enough quality in their ranks and should cruise to a comfortable win in normal time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cordoba 0-2 Sevilla

Edited by Peter P