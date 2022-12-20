Coria vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

Real Sociedad resume their 2022-23 campaign after a long hiatus with a clash against fourth-tier Coria at the Estadio La Isla in the second round of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

La Real thrashed Cazalegas 4-1 in the last round, which was also their last match before heading into the mid-season break, where they've looked to keep themselves fit by playing in a pair of friendlies.

The Basque Country outfit played out a 1-1 draw with fellow Spanish team Rayo Vallecano on 10 December before going down 2-1 to Premier League side Leeds United last weekend.

It's been a good campaign for Sociedad thus far, who sit in third place in the La Liga table with 26 points from 14 games, behind only the 'big two' of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Imanol Alguacil's side will be looking to mark their return on a winning note against minnows Coria, who beat Fuenlabrada 2-0 in the first round to reach this stage.

However, the Andalusian side are struggling in the league, languishing in the 11th position of Group 10 in the Tercera Division with just four wins and 16 points from 15 games.

Coria vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between Coria and Real Sociedad.

In official matches, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last three outings, winning twice.

Real Sociedad haven't lost in the second round of the Copa Del Rey since the 2009-10 season.

Last season, La Real marched all the way until the quarter-finals.

Coria, meanwhile, are winless in their last three, losing their most recent outing 1-0.

Real Sociedad have kept two clean sheets in their last five cup games, both coming last season.

This will be Coria's first appearance in the cup since the 2020-21 season, when they lost 3-2 to Oviedo in the first round.

Coria vs Real Sociedad Prediction

As much as Coria would like to cause an upset, Real Sociedad are a much stronger unit with plenty of experience under their belt, having won the cup as recently as last year.

Barring an implosion, La Real should nick this one comfortably.

Prediction: Coria 0-3 Real Sociedad

Coria vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

