Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A

Corinthians host Atletico Mineiro at the Neo Química Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Corinthians have been unable to pick up wins lately, having won only two of their last ten games across all competitions. Sylvinho's side are currently 12th in the table, however, a win on Sunday could potentially take them up to 6th in the league.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, have been on a great run of form. Cuca's side are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, having won four of them. A win on sunday could see Galo end the weekend at the top of the table.

Mais um dia de trabalho e preparação ☑



Nesta quinta-feira, Sylvinho promoveu uma atividade técnica de movimentação de linhas e posicionamento da equipe. Veja mais -> https://t.co/8agyeoHNpl



📷 @Rodrigococafoto / Ag. Corinthians#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/E2DdJv9gGB — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 15, 2021

This is a great opportunity for both sides to climb up the league standings, as both sides will be looking to win the game on Sunday.

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Atletico Mineiro are the clear favorites based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five league meetings, with Corinthians only winning one.

Atletico Mineiro came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in November 2020. Goals from Guilherme Arana and Marrony were enough to secure all three points after Matheus Alvarenga gave Corinthians the early lead.

Corinthians Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Arana will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

Corinthians

Corinthians have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss to Fortaleza earlier this week.

Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Ruan Oliviera and Leo Natel are all still out due to injury.

Injured: Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Ruan Oliviera, Leo Natel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro came away unscathed from their midweek draw against Boca Juniors.

Keno, Marrony and Rafael are all still out injured, while Guilherme Arana is unavailable after being called up for international duty.

Injured: Keno, Marrony, Rafael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Guilherme Arana

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

📸💪🏽 O Atlético se prepara para o jogo de sábado, contra o Corinthians, em São Paulo. Veja o álbum de fotos do treino desta quinta: https://t.co/uRCdvrvb4F#VamoGalo 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/fcqoHV5sxW — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) July 16, 2021

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Joao Victor, Gil, Fagner; Gabriel, Victor Cantillo; Mateus Vital, Vitinho, Gustavo Mosquito; Jo

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Junior Alonso, Rever, Nathan, Mariano; Allan, Tche Tche; Federico Zaracho, Ignacio Fernandez, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have been flying high of late and their attacking flair should be too much for Corinthians to handle.

We predict Atletico Madrid will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Corinthians 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

Edited by Shardul Sant