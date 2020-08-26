Corinthians vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020

Corinthians are set to host Fortaleza at Corinthians Arena tomorrow in their next Serie A fixture.

Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Coritiba on Thursday. Goals from Leo Natel, Jo and Gustavo Mosquito sealed the deal for Tiago Nunes' side. Luiz Ricardo Alves scored the sole goal for Coritiba, who had forward Yan Sasse sent off in the first half.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, beat Goias 3-1 on Thursday. Wellington Paulista, Bruno Melo and Yuri Cesar scored the goals for Fortaleza, with Jefferson scoring a consolation goal late in the second half.

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Corinthians hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games and drawn one.

In their most recent fixture, Corinthians beat Fortaleza 3-2 in a pulsating encounter. A brace from Mauro Boselli and a Junior Urso strike won the game for Corinthians, with Romarinho and Kieza getting on the scoresheet for Fortaleza.

Corinthians form guide in Serie A: L-D-W

Fortaleza form guide in Serie A: L-D-W

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Team News

Corinthians have some injury issues. Manager Tiago Nunes will be unable to call upon the services of Argentina international and key forward Mauro Boselli, who is out injured. Defenders Carlos Augusto and Fagner are doubts due to injury, as is midfielder Mateus Vital.

Injured: Mauro Boselli

Doubtful: Carlos Augusto, Fagner, Mateus Vital

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Fortaleza will be without goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck. Other than the keeper, manager Rogerio Ceni will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Marcelo Boeck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Danilo Avelar, Sidcley, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo, Angelo Araos, Ramiro, Jo, Leo Natel

Fortaleza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Felipe Alves, Tinga, Jackson, Juan Quintero, Bruno Melo, Felipe, Juninho, David, Romarinho, Wellington Paulista, Madson

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Prediction

The absence of veteran forward Mauro Boselli will be a huge loss for Corinthians. Brazil international Jo will likely take his place and lead the line, with the former Manchester City striker a proven goalscorer in the Brazilian league.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, have a veteran forward of their own in Wellington Paulista. The 36-year-old journeyman striker will look to form a good attacking partnership with Romarinho.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Fortaleza