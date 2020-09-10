Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Two of Sao Paulo's most successful teams, Corinthians and Palmeiras, will battle it out tonight at the Corinthians Arena in what promises to be an exciting Brazilian Serie A contest.

When these two teams lock horns, the game is known as the Paulista derby, a rivalry which started way back in 1917.

Corinthians have been very inconsistent so far in the league and will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes. A victory over one of their biggest rivals would certainly accomplish that.

In their last match, they suffered a disappointing draw at home with Botafogo. Corinthians are 12th in the table at the moment.

Palmeiras are the only unbeaten side in the league, having won three and drawn four, but they will be hoping to turn their penchant for draws into wins. They enjoyed a 2-1 away at Bragantino at the weekend, a result they will be pleased with, especially after going a goal down. They currently sit seventh in the league standings.

Corinthains vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

The two sides have met three times since the return of Brazilian football in the Paulista State Championship.

In July, Corinthians won the first match in the league stage of the competition 1-0. A month later, the pair met again in a two-legged final. After 180 minutes of football, the sides could not be separated and the game went to penalties.

Palmeiras won the shootout 4-3 to claim the Paulista State Championship. Corinthians will be out for revenge by attempting to win the first league meeting of 2020.

It is worth noting that Palmeiras have not won a match in Serie A at the Corinthians Arena since 2016. On that occasion they won 2-0, with Yerry Mina, who now plays for English Premier League side Everton FC, getting on the scoresheet.

Corinthians Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Team News

Corinthians will be without Ruan Oliveria who misses out through injury. Oliveira has recently undergone knee surgery and will not return until 2021.

New signing Luan remains a doubt due to injury. He missed the match with Botafogo, but he is expected to return soon.

Injury: Ruan Oliveria

Doubtful: Luan

Suspension: None

Palmeiras will be without three injured players in Felipe Melo, Marcos Rocha, and Raphael Veiga. Veiga is in transition and is likely to soon be available for Palmeiras.

Injury: Felipe Melo, Marcos Rocha, Raphael Veiga

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Raul Gustavo

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Predicted XIs

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Danilo Avelar, Lucas Piton, Camacho, Cantillo, Ramiro, Araos, Otero, Gustavo Mosquito, Jo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton, Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Matías Viña; Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Lucas Lima, Zé Rafael; Wesley, Luiz Adriano

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction

When these two sides meet, its always a cagey affair with each side unwilling to take risks. This is likely to be the case tonight, however, due to the fact that the game is not a final like the last two matches between these sides, the teams could be more willing to take risks, leading to an open game.

In a derby there's always a higher chance of red cards being dished out as the stakes raise a level. I would not be shocked to see either side finish the gawith less than 11 players on the pitch.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Palmeiras