Cornella vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Third-tier side Cornella face off with top division giants Atletico Madrid in Spain’s Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

This is a true David vs Goliath match, with mid-table Cornella in Segunda B battling against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

With Atletico embroiled in a challenge for the Spanish title, Cornella will be extreme underdogs in this encounter.

Cornella vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Cornella’s record has been average this season. They’ve played nine league matches, won three, drawn two, and lost four of them.

Their form suggests they’ll be able to avoid relegation, but the likelihood of the Catalan minnows ever making it to La Liga seems miniscule.

Cornella have lost three of their last four matches, with the lone win coming over fellow minnows CD Marino in the previous round of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have been flying in La Liga this season. They’ve dropped just seven points thus far and are top of the table, ahead of city rivals Real Madrid by two points.

Diego Simeone’s side are on a four-match winning streak, with their first win of 2021 coming over Alaves at the weekend. In the previous round of the Copa del Rey, they defeated fourth-tier side Cardassar 3-0.

Unsurprisingly, this match will mark the first time that Cornella have ever faced off with Atletico Madrid in a competitive match.

Cornella form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Cornella vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Cornella

No injuries have been reported for Cornella going into this game. They should have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be without Hector Herrera, who is a doubt due to a thigh injury. Despite no further injury concerns, Atletico boss Simeone is expected to make plenty of changes for this game. He is likely to rest stars such as Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hector Herrera

Suspended: None

The boss previews tomorrow's #CopaDelRey fixture 🎙



❝We always try to give our best in the cup, which is a beautiful competition.❞



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #CornellàAtleti pic.twitter.com/o0a2dpgyHc — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 5, 2021

Cornella vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Cornella predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramon Juan, Albert Estelles, Borja Garcia, Adrian Jimenez, Rulo Prieto, Agus Medina, Albert Dorca, Eloy Gila, Javier Ontiveros, Pablo Fernandez, Max Marcet

Atletico Madrid predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Vitolo, Lucas Torreira, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar, Ivan Saponjic, Angel Correa

Cornella vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Even though Simeone is expected to rest a number of his superstars, Atletico Madrid are one of the world’s best teams right now. On paper at least, a second-string Atletico side includes a number of top-class players and should be able to brush aside Cornella.

Barring one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, this should be a very comfortable win for Atletico Madrid.

Prediction: Cornella 0-3 Atletico Madrid