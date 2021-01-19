Cornella vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in the Copa del Rey this week as they take on neighbouring Catalan outfit UE Cornella at the Camp Municipal de Cornella on Thursday. Cornella shocked Atletico Madrid in the previous round and will be looking to pull off another upset this week.

Barcelona are currently reeling from their unsettling defeat against Athletic Bilbao and cannot afford to slip up in this match. The Catalan giants will view this match as an opportunity to rest some of their key players and several La Masia graduates can potentially their first games of the season.

Cornella will be ecstatic with their incredible feat against Atletico Madrid but cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal against a dangerous Barcelona outfit. The Segunda B side can potentially make history this week and will look to seize the initiative in this match.

Cornella vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona's first team has never played an official fixture against Cornella in the history of La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Cornella have never played in the Spanish top-flight and will need to put their best foot forward in this game. Alex Collado scored in a 1-0 victory against Cornella for Barcelona B earlier this month but is unlikely to play a part in this game.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Cornella are currently nearly on par with Barcelona B with two victories in eight games. Barcelona B have defeated Cornella on three occasions in the recent past and will want to give their La Masia players an opportunity to shine in this match.

Cornella form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Barcelona form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Cornella vs Barcelona Team News

Cornella

Cornella will look to pull off an upset. Image Source: BBC

Cornella have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will be looking to pull off yet another victory in this game. The Catalan side is likely to field the same line-up that shocked Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Lionel Messi is suspended for this match

Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. With Sergino Dest also a fitness concern, Oscar Mingueza is likely to fill in on the right flank.

Lionel Messi has been handed a two-match ban and will be excluded from the squad. Riqui Puig has been a positive influence over the past two months and might get his first start under Ronald Koeman this week.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: Sergino Dest

Suspended: Lionel Messi

Cornella vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Cornella Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ramon Juan Ramirez; Rulo Prieto, Adrian Jimenez, Borja Garcia Santamaria, Carlos Garcia-Die Sanchez, Albert Fernandez; David Martin, Pol Moreno, Agus Medina; Eloy Gila, Pablo Fernandez

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Pedri; Konrad de la Fuente, Martin Braithwaite, Francisco Trincao

Cornella vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have plenty of young talent in their ranks and will want their La Masia graduates to make full use of their opportunities in this game. Much has been made of Riqui Puig's situation under Ronald Koeman this season and the Catalan sensation will want to make a massive statement in this fixture.

Cornella secured the biggest victory in their history against Atletico Madrid in their previous Copa del Rey game and will need another herculean effort this week. Barcelona belong to a different league both literally and figuratively and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cornella 0-4 Barcelona

